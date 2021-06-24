The cast in rehearsal for Ordinary Days at Chorley Theatre

Like most venues the last year has been tough, but now things are open again theatre bosses are lining up a wide range of events to bring audiences back.

Chorley Amateur Dramatic And Operatic Society (CADOS) is returning to the Chorley Theatre stage in July for the first time in 15 months, with the modern-day musical comedy, Ordinary Days.

This new musical, set in New York stars just four performers so it can be staged in safe conditions.

Because of social-distancing measures the theatre will be running at less than half capacity, with seats blocked off to the side, front and behind of any bookings.

This means some nights are almost sold out.

Lucy Whigham features as Claire, a woman with a secret about to embark on a new chapter in life with Jason, played by Lewis Hampson.

Claire has a deep secret and the two must work things out if they want a future together.

Meanwhile Caitlin Keller’s Deb is a cynical student who develops an unlikely friendship with eternal optimist Warren, played by Ben Middleton.

It is directed by Paul Carr and Libby Burke.

They say: “It’s about being appreciative of the little things that make extraordinary moments.

"With humour and poignancy it celebrates how individual stories combine in unexpected ways.

“Completely sung through, we hope this will lift audience’s spirits.”

The September play, Bouncers, is also currently rehearsing with a cast of four, while the theatre is open for film screenings and has some live comedy coming up.

Operations director Ian Robinson says volunteers are working extra hard to ensure everyone’s safety.

He said: “We’ve got social distancing throughout the building, with new one-way systems, extra toilets, and even more cleaning.

“We’re operating at reduced capacity, with gaps all around each booking, and have brought in table service to sell drinks before events and in the interval."

The theatre has been busy showing films and getting ready to welcome back touring shows.

Says Ian: "We want everyone to be as safe as possible and reaction from audiences so far has been very appreciative.”

