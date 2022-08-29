REVIEW: Alfie Boe and John Owen Jones - Last Night of the Proms at Lytham Hall

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The famous Fylde tenor received a heroes welcome for his first Lytham show in a decade.

He played at the original Lytham Proms in 2012, and last played Fleetwood in 2018.

"It’s so good to be home” he said, to rapturous applause from his home-crowd that clearly adored him.

Alfie Boe at Lytham Hall on Sunday August 28, 2022. Credit: Darren Nelson

Alfie’s inimitable voice commanded attention from the opening bars of ‘Greatest Show’.

He’s a world-class singer – but he owned up to one mistake.

"It’s my show and I can make as many mistakes as I want”, he joked as he re-started the intro to ‘The Gambler’.

Operatic covers of Abba and Elvis hits had fans of all ages on their feet, dancing singing and going wild.

Alfie Boe and John Owen Jones at Lytham Hall on Sunday August 28, 2022.

And then just as it was going dark a sea of lighters/phone-torches are raised for an epic version of Snow Patrol’s Light Up. The lights gave a clear view of how huge the audience was.

The show was peppered with gorgeous musical theatre numbers, and tracks from a forthcoming album, with a Vegas theme.

Boe was joined by fellow tenor, John Owen Jones – both have starred as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables on the West End.

"I was going to do some stuff from Les Mis, but I can’t be bothered”, he joked, before launching into an emotive duet of ‘Bring Him Home’.

The pair were dynamite together – the soaring vocal harmonies are faultless, with such depth of character – I’m sure there were a few teary eyes.

But the friendly rivalry and banter made them such a funny double-act. The Lancashire megastar hasn’t lost touch with his roots.

The event was also a showcase for two emerging local acts, including Kirkham singer/songwriter, Edward Rhodes. His light and breezy guitar-pop made a nice backdrop for a relaxed teatime picnic.

And Manchester girl group Monroe entertained with three part harmonies to TLC and Beyonce hits. The bubbly trio’s noughties R&B vibe was a hit with younger concert-goers.