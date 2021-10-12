Residents reminded Bugzy Malone's show in Preston cancelled due to 'personal reasons'

Residents were reminded today (October 12) that Bugzy Malone' s show at Blitz Nightclub - which was due to take place later tonight - has been cancelled.

Action Records said the cancellation was due to "personal issues" and ticket holders should check their emails regarding refunds.

In a previous statement, a spokesman for Action Records said: "It is with deep regret that we have been informed by the record label that our Bugzy Malone show at Blitz Venue has had to be cancelled due to personal issues.

"Bugzy's team are currently trying to work out if wristbands can be swapped for another show on the tour but we are quite willing to do refunds.

"There will be another announcement from his team on Monday (October 12) and we will keep you informed."

The show was set to be a celebration of the rapper's new album 'The Resurrection'.

In September, Malone was found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to two men near his Ramsbottom home.

The popular Manchester-born grime artist fractured their jaws with single blows shortly after his hysterical girlfriend phoned him to say three men were breaking into their house.

Malone, 30, said he drove to his former home in Ramsbottom, near Bury, braced for a "volatile situation" as he feared for the safety of his then partner, Miami McKenzie, and his mother Mavis, who were inside the property.

A friend also called him to say the house was "being done over", Manchester Crown Court heard.

As he approached the property he said he saw his friend with two men in "what was clearly a confrontation".

He ran over and hit out with a "reflex" punch to one of the men who he said had lunged towards him, and said he then struck the other who made a "sharp movement" in his direction with clenched fists.

The Crown argued Malone, real name Aaron Davies, did not act in self-defence and angrily struck out in a sense of justified revenge after he wrongly believed they were the intruders.

The prosecution said both men were "sitting ducks" as the first did not see the "sucker punch" coming from the trained boxer and the second was punched while Malone's friend held him.

Jurors took less than four hours to find Malone, now based in London, not guilty of two counts of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Reading a statement while standing with Malone outside court, the rapper's solicitor Lachlan Nisbet said: "Bugzy would like to thank his family and friends and everyone who has supported him resisting these charges.

"From difficult beginnings Bugzy has worked hard to make a success of himself. Like anyone else he has the right to protect himself, his home and his family if strangers intrude on his property.

"In this instance, faced with distraught family members, Bugzy did no more than the minimum necessary to defend himself and to secure the safety of his family home."

He added: "Bugzy is grateful to the judge and all of the jury members who took the time to properly consider all the facts and to reach a considered verdict from the evidence.

"Bugzy has worked hard to make sure these charges have not diverted him from his work and career.

"Now that the trial is over Bugzy is looking forward to his UK tour being his core focus."

