Queen Extravaganza tribute show in Blackpool postponed due to Covid-19 challenges

The band had been due to perform at the Opera House, Winter Gardens, Blackpool, on January 19 this year - but organisers fear the current Covid-19 situation will create too many

logistical problems.

The tour across the UK and Europe was due to run from January 9 until February 21, 2022.

Queen Extravaganza

Organisers are now working with venues to reschedule the dates for the same period in 2023.

A spokesman said: "As a result of the current challenges presented by Covid-19, it is with sadness that we have had to make the decision to postpone the upcoming Queen Extravaganza

tour.

"Whilst we were more than ready to get the show back on the road, the logistics this production faces within the current environment prevent us from being able to tour with the confidence

needed to deliver over 50 shows across the UK and Europe at this time.

"The show must go on, and we are working with venues and partners now to reschedule the dates for the same period in 2023.

"We ask audiences to bear with us whilst we get this work done so that we can offer an exchange for an alternative date.

"Of course, if that is not suitable customers will be entitled to a refund.

"Thank you for your support and understanding during these challenging times."

The band, who began touring back in 2012, is made up of a rolling cast of gifted musicians who have been hand-picked by Roger Taylor and Brian May.

Queen Extravaganza is renowned for touring all over the USA, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Brazil and Europe and these talented musicians have earned much love and respect from

their ever growing fan base.