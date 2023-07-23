News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Music lovers braving the rain for Preston Live 2023.Music lovers braving the rain for Preston Live 2023.
Music lovers braving the rain for Preston Live 2023.

Preston Live 2023: These were the scenes as festival-goers enjoyed spectacular 90s music event at Moor Park

Preston played host to a spectacular 90s music event at Moor Park, bringing together some of the biggest tributes acts and local talent.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 12:33 BST

Preston Live 2023 transported festival-goers back in time on Saturday (July 22), hosting a spectacular 90s and 00s Dance Extravaganza.

Music lovers braved the rain to listen to some 90s favourites, including N-Trance singer Kelly Llorenna and Abz Love from 5ive.

Other acts included Oceanic, Phats & Small, and Sweet Female Attitude.

These were the scenes:

Music lovers braving the rain for Preston Live 2023.

1. Preston Live 2023 at Moor Park

Music lovers braving the rain for Preston Live 2023. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wigan band Stanleys performing on stage at Preston Live 2023.

2. Preston Live 2023 at Moor Park

Wigan band Stanleys performing on stage at Preston Live 2023. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Music lovers braving the rain for Preston Live 2023.

3. Preston Live 2023 at Moor Park

Music lovers braving the rain for Preston Live 2023. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Music lovers braving the rain for Preston Live 2023.

4. Preston Live 2023 at Moor Park

Music lovers braving the rain for Preston Live 2023. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4