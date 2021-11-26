Peter Kay has beaten Brian Blessed and The Queen ... as the nation's dream bingo caller

A survey of 2,000 UK adults also found Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley were among top picks for a night of calling.

But Donald Trump, followed by Boris Johnson, are the two people players would least like to find calling the numbers when turning up at a bingo hall for an evening's entertainment.

The most important characteristic for a bingo caller is a very clear and well enunciated voice, followed by good humour, the ability to cut through all the noise, and a smooth voice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Kay has beaten Brian Blessed and The Queen

When it comes to the accent, Brits would favour the caller to be a Geordie or a Cockney.

But popular Premier League managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp wouldn't make the cut, with the Spanish and German accents least favourable.

Despite the Geordie accent being popular, it's also the second hardest to understand, after the Scottish.

A spokesman for Lottoland.co.uk, which commissioned the research ahead of the launch of new bingo game ‘The Vault’, which offers the world’s largest online Bingo Jackpot of £5 million, said: “Bingo is one of Britain’s best-loved pastimes, providing millions of people with entertainment and a good laugh, as well as the chance to win a handsome prize.

“But it takes the right kind of person, with a buoyant voice and personality, to make bingo everything that it should be - and we think the public has got it spot on with Peter Kay.”

While bingo remains popular both online and in halls, 40 per cent feel it is time for a shake-up of the terminology used, believing some terms are outdated and should be modernised.

Two fat ladies (88) is the most popular bingo call to be replaced, followed by overweight (28), old age pension (65), dirty gertie (30) and meal for two (69).

Overall, one in five (19 per cent) personally find at least one bingo term offensive, with this figure rising to a staggering 58 per cent among 18- to 24-year-olds.

Three-quarters (74 per cent) of the 18- to 24-year-old age group would welcome a more ‘woke’ and up-to-date version of bingo terms.

But this is compared to just 19 per cent of those aged 65 or older.

And almost half (48 per cent) of those polled, via OnePoll, consider bingo an activity for old people - and the same figure think it needs to update itself to keep young people interested.

The spokesman for Lottoland added: “Whether it’s the bingo calls of old or modern day mix-ups, it’s clear that bingo is a British institution and that people of all ages have a stake in the game!

“It’s very interesting to see that nearly half of people want to see bingo updated for the younger generation, as that’s something we’re very keen to make happen with Bingo BIG, and we can’t wait to see how the UK responds.”

'The Vault’ awards £4M to whoever calls ‘Bingo’, and a further £1M to all players if someone wins - more information can be found here www.lottoland.co.uk/games/bingo.

TOP 40 DREAM BINGO CALLERS

1. Peter Kay

2. Brian Blessed

3. The Queen

4. Stephen Fry

5. Joanna Lumley

6. Morgan Freeman

7. David Attenborough

8. Alan Carr

9. Holly Willoughby

10. Idris Elba

11. Tom Hardy

12. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

13. Boris Johnson

14. Dawn French

15. Graham Norton

16. Nigella Lawson

17. Barack Obama

18. Liam Neeson

19. George Clooney

20. Rylan Clark-Neal

21. Beyonce

22. Harrison Ford

23. Nicki Minaj

24. Jack Whitehall

25. Tom Allen

26. Joe Lycett

27. Antonio Banderas

28. James Corden

29. Matthew McConaughey

30. Iain Stirling

31. Phillip Schofield

32. Harry Styles

33. Noel Fielding

34. Eamonn Holmes

35. Ru Paul

36. Billie Eilish

37. Britney Spears

38. Kevin Hart

39. Russell Brand

40. Gemma Collins