North West Blues Rockers Cry for Mercy about to unleash new album

Cry for Mercy, the powerhouse blues-rock trio based in the North West that has been receiving outstanding reviews since 2018 are about to release their new album “This Machine”

The band say: “We’re really excited to announce that our new album ‘This Machine’ will be released on 4th April 2025. Comprising of 12 tracks, this album builds on the foundations of our previous releases and we’re sure that you will agree that it is our best collection of songs to date.

Recorded at Absolute Studios in Salford under the watchful eye and critical (in a good way!) ear of producer Ben McEwan, we approached this record with a different mindset…creating texture and layers through the use of acoustic guitars and keyboards and including more laid back songs, embracing a more blues based approach.

We can’t wait to share it with you…the first track released ‘Walking with the Enemy’ is available to stream now on all streaming sites!”