More Music in Morecambe announce their autumn season of events

They are welcoming Jazz quartet Rafe’s Dilemma on Saturday October 1, youth led fusion music and dance project Jubacana on Saturday November 5 and Ska band Baked A La Ska on Saturday December 3.

They will also welcome rhythmic storyteller and multi-instrumentalist Rory McLeod on Wednesday September 14, the unique and experimental Pictish Trail on Saturday September 24 (at The Hall in Lancaster), award-winning eclectic Folk and Americana singer-songwriter Lady Nade on Saturday October 8 and the UK’s pioneering Indian-style Bollywood Brass Band on Saturday October 29.

Venturing out of their lovely venue, More Music are also partnering with Lancaster Arts to present Justin Adams and Mauro Durante at the Nuffield Theatre in Lancaster on Thursday November 3.

Bollywood Brass Band.

The annual Fun Palace returns on Saturday October 1, celebrating community art, sciences, culture and the power of connection. Come along between 12pm and 4pm for a fun free day out for all the family, where there will be plenty of workshops and activities to get stuck into.

More Music are also thrilled to announce the return of their With One Voice singing workshops in October, with the brilliant Zimbabwean born Bruce Ncube.

Over the autumn season, exhibitions will be displayed upstairs at More Music.

After a jam-packed autumn More Music will be rounding off 2022 with one of the highlights of Morecambe’s calendar, the West End Winter Lantern Festival.

Lady Nade Landscape. Picture by Alec Bowman Clarke.