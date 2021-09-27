Michael Bolton will be returning to Blackpool Opera House tonight with rescheduled Love Songs Greatest Hits tour.

Why is he here?

The veteran musician is celebrating 50 years in the industry with his Love Songs Greatest Hits tour.

Has he been here before?

Michael visited the Fylde coast in 2018 and was meant to be here again last October but the pandemic saw those plans axed.

When and where is he performing?

The singer will take to the stage at the Opera House from 7pm tonight.

Who else is there?

Runner-up of 2010’s The X Factor, Rebecca Ferguson, is listed as a special guest.

How much are tickets and where can I buy them?

Tickets start at £30.35 and run to £270.15 for VIP packages. Visit wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/michael-bolton

Which songs will I recognise?

Michael’s perhaps most famous tracks include How Am I Supposed to Live Without You; and Time, Love, and Tenderness.

Michael continues to tour the world every year, all while writing, recording and taping for a wide array of projects spanning music, film, television and branded entertainment. However, this is his first UK tour after the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted. All of Michael’s previous tour dates were moved to 2021.

“It’s so surreal still,” said Michael. “In my lifetime I’ve never had this. It’s bizarre. My band and crew are chomping at the bit to get on the road. I’m trying to wrap my head around how to deliver a new show but with the greatest hits because that’s what my fans have been coming for 30 years for.”

This will be Bolton’s first tour in the UK since 2018, and has been touring across the country for 35 years. He has spoken highly of his UK fans and loves to spend time as a tourist whenever he visits.

“The UK is such a central part of my life and career. I have my beliefs that for whatever reasons when my career finally took off, around ’87, the UK became the second-biggest audience for me in the world. It’s been amazing. But that’s not what makes the fun and the heart of touring. That’s personal between the audience and myself. Far and away number one passion all these years later being able to walk on stage and enjoy and laugh with the audience”

Michael has nine number one UK albums and has worked with some of the biggest artists in the world like Lady Gaga, Cher and Jay-Z. But he opened a new door for himself when he teamed up with Lonely Island. Jack Sparrow has accumulated over 220 million views on YouTube and 82 million streams on Spotify, his third highest on the site.