Macabre show with a sense of humour comes to Lancashire

Myra DuBois

After postponement for over a year due to the pesky pandemic restrictions, Myra DuBois, songbird of the North, is finally able to take her smash hit Edinburgh Festival show on the road.

Not that Myra let her skills go to waste in lockdown. Our charming chanteuse has gone from strength to strength, making it to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent 2020 and taking to the West End stage in Death Drop.

Combine all this with her star turn in the upcoming movie version of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and it’s clear to see that our Myra’s star is spectacularly on the rise.

September will see the acid-tongued Myra present her irreverently sardonic side-eye at death, dying and the theatrics of grief to AdMyras all the way across the UK, visiting Blackburn

Darwen Library Theatre on the September 26.

The show will be scored with songs by Richard Thomas (Jerry Springer The Opera), all wrapped up in Myra’s trademark acid-tongued wit - an evening packed with so many laughs, you’ll R.I.Pee yourself.

Myra will be supported by her Yorkshire’s #1 funnyman (according to his late mother), misogyny apologist, and inevitable sex symbol Frank Lavender. She’s not pleased about it, but that’s what you get when your creator has more that one character.