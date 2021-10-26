Spark! at the Illuminated Tram Parade at Lightpool Festival 2021 Pictures Martin Bostock

Back by popular demand, the Illuminated Tram Parade as part of Lightpool Festival returns on Wednesday October 27

What can visitors expect to see at the Illuminated Tram Parade?

Illuminated giant puppets, Lumidogs, magical lanterns and performers will also be joining the parade, adding a wow factor and showcasing content never seen before by audiences in Blackpool.

The parade will leave from Central Pier at around 5.30pm. Pictures Martin Bostock

The parade will visibly slow as it approaches The Blackpool Tower to give spectators an unmissable photo and video opportunity.

Is the parade free to watch?

The two-weeks of Lightpool Festival until October 30 are free to members of the public

What else is there to see as part of Lightpool Festival?

If you're venturing around the Tower Headland be sure to experience the House of Cards exhibition, Aqualux and stay for the Tower Projections and light art trail after the parade.

What time does the parade start?

The parade will leave from Central Pier at around 5.30pm. The trams should leave for the tour from the Pleasure Beach stop at 5.15pm and should meet the other elements of the parade at Central Pier at 5.30pm, and then process to the Headland and pause for a picture and then the trams will depart for the rest of the tour.

Will there be any road closures?