The band’s attention to detail to deliver the look and sound of a Kiss show goes so far as to have tattoo’s like their respective member – each of the bands’ members plays in exact replica costumes, uses authentic instruments, and delivers the songs with soundalike accuracy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dressed to Kill will be playing a near two-hour set of Kiss classics and hits – including ‘Detroit Rock City’, ‘Rock n roll all nite’, ‘God gave Rock n roll to you’, and ‘I was made for lovin’ you’, to the UK chart top five hit single ‘Crazy crazy nights’ – so expect to be rocked from beginning to end!

Tickets are available from The Platform in Morecambe, telephone 01524 582803 (lines open Monday to Saturday 10am-4pm) or email [email protected]