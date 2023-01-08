Katie Hopkins: 2023 Tour comes to Blackburn Empire
Katie Hopkins, infamous for her bold appearance on The Apprentice and controversial far-right views, is set to bring her show ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ to The Empire Theatre in October.
Two dates have been announced within Blackburn as part of Katie Hopkin’s ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ tour on May 13 and October 14 later this year.
The Celebrity Big Brother star that caused a stir on social media for her controversial opinions plans to visit Backburn for the tour that is described as; ‘the perfect night out if you want to laugh at the insanity of our lefty world’.
Ticket prices range from £25.00 – £40.00 and went on sale Friday 6 January. Tickets for the show can be found here.
The show description reads: ‘Katie Hopkins is best known as the Apprentice who fired Lord Sugar.Katie survived traumatic brain surgery and say’s she has been given the gift of extra time. Described as fearless by her fans, and a pain in the neck by her father.A trained Economist, Katie was sponsored through Exeter University by the Intelligence Corps and has completed marathons on every continent. Her arm muscles have their own Instagram page.Katie is the perfect night out if you want to laugh at the insanity of our lefty world…..she’s not PC but totally LOLWatch her mercilessly ridicule everyone from politicians to celebrities in this EXCLUSIVE show.’
The show is advertised as a comedy live performance by Katie Hopkins and will only accept guests aged 16 and over.