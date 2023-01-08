The Celebrity Big Brother star that caused a stir on social media for her controversial opinions plans to visit Backburn for the tour that is described as; ‘the perfect night out if you want to laugh at the insanity of our lefty world’.

The show description reads: ‘Katie Hopkins is best known as the Apprentice who fired Lord Sugar.Katie survived traumatic brain surgery and say’s she has been given the gift of extra time. Described as fearless by her fans, and a pain in the neck by her father.A trained Economist, Katie was sponsored through Exeter University by the Intelligence Corps and has completed marathons on every continent. Her arm muscles have their own Instagram page.Katie is the perfect night out if you want to laugh at the insanity of our lefty world…..she’s not PC but totally LOLWatch her mercilessly ridicule everyone from politicians to celebrities in this EXCLUSIVE show.’