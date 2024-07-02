Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Burnley to Broadway, with the West End thrown in for good measure, the hit Bank of Dave film is to be given a musical makeover.

Colne minbus salesman, turned Burnley banker, turned global film icon Dave Fishwick has now revealed the Netflix biopic about his battle to set up a high street bank is to be turned into a musical.

And after Hollywood star Rory Kinnear played Dave in the film and sequel, currently in production, Dave has revealed that household television and stage personality Jason Manford will take the role in the musical.

“It’s incredibly surreal to not only have a film made about you but now for that film to be turned into a musical,” an excited told the Burnley Express.

Dave Fishwick and David Henshaw at the Bank of Dave Netlfix premiere, which is now going to be made into a musical

“Such was the success of the film that I was approached by a man named Matt Williams of Future Artists Entertainment who said he wanted to make the film into a stage version.

“Matt has been involved in a lot of films and musicals, and was involved in our film, so Netflix were happy to allow him to go ahead. Although we don’t expect the show to come out until next year I’m delighted to say that Jason Manford has agreed to play me.

“I’ve met Jason and he’s wonderful. He’s a very funny man, who’s not only a comic but has also been in a lot of musicals as well.”

Dave also revealed that he is set to meet with top musical-writers from America in London this week to further discuss the project. And he had just one request – that the premiere of the stage show be held in the north of England, before it moves to the West End and eventually, hopefully, to Broadway in New York City.

Dave added: “As with the two films, I’ve been able to have a lot of input into the musical. It will have lots of original music, but I also want some songs from Def Leppard in there. I have become good friends with the group who star in both the films and they’re happy for their music to be use in the musical too.