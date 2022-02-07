Japan Day returns to UCLan's Preston Campus this week

This week, a special day celebrating Japanese culture is returning to the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

Taking place on UCLan’s Preston Campus on February 11, Japan Day will allow members of the public to experience a variety of artistic activities for free.

Among those on offer are hands-on workshops of taiko Japanese drumming, language sessions, Furoshiki eco wrapping and calligraphy.

Celebrations on the 6th Japan Day.

Performances such as a tea ceremony, cosplay and okinawa karate are also scheduled, whilst a variety of culturally inspiring stalls are on offer all day.

Attendees can also try a range of Japanese food items, including authentic Bento or Sushi and desserts, and there will be academic displays by students and academic staff, as well as musical performances.

Takako Amano, Senior Lecturer in Japanese, said: “This is the eighth time we have run Japan Day on the Preston Campus and it’s always a fantastic event which showcases the very best of Japan and its culture.

“After a break due to the pandemic, this time we are honoured to welcome a taiko drumming performance and workshops, and language workshops by the Chief Language Adviser of the Japan Foundation. These activities give people in the North West of England a flavour of Japan.”

The event, which runs from 9.30am to 4.30pm, is free of charge but all attendees must reserve a place online.