Illuminations Switch On 2021: Here are some of the new Illuminations features visitors can look forward to from tonight

But what else do holidaymakers and locals have to look forward to during another dazzling Illuminations season this year?

Astral Dreams

The laser show is the vision of Lady GaGa costume maker and Blackpool artist Jack Irving.

Glimpse of Astral Dreams the new laser show to be beamed on Blackpool Tower for the Illuminations 2021

To be beamed directly on the front of the Tower nightly - the ambitious light depiction has been inspired by abstract dreams.

Five high-powered lasers will beam the display on to the historic frontage, accompanied by a new soundtrack composed by local music composer and producer, George Cornes.

Jack, 27, a graduate of London’s prestigious Central Saint Martins art school, said: “The Blackpool Illuminations are a huge part of my life and have been since I was a child as I grew up here.

I love Blackpool installation at Illuminations 2021

“It’s so incredible to work on this laser show and to be able to use the Blackpool Tower building as our canvas for the installation is amazing.

“The show is a journey through light and sound and a depiction of the abstract visions we have when we dream.”

Venus Remixed

Creative curator and renowned interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has designed a brand new water feature which will be displayed at South Beach Promenade and turn into a drag-themed sound and light show

Blackpool designer and artist Jack Irving creator behind Astral Dreams

The Venus Reborn tableau at South Beach was originally created by Laurence in 2008 with Greek gods, a gigantic water tank and LED lighting.

Fast forward to 2021 and it has been given a glamorous makeover as Venus Remixed, drawing inspiration from local drag talent and featuring three giant digital screens. It will incorporate a brand new sound and light show every 10 minutes.

Light installations on Tower Festival Headland for selfie and Instagram moments

Spiro Light Tunnel

Giant beach balls on Tower Headland for Illuminations 2021

An immersive walk-through tunnel of light spanning more than 25 metres created with individually-mapped LEDs that create an extraordinary lighting effect. First unveiled at the resort’s Lightpool Festival two years ago, it returns to the seafront for the full Illuminations season.

Sandcastle & Beach Balls

Two giant pixelated beach balls – seven metres tall to be exact – will be placed on the Golden Mile between the RNLI lifeboat house and the iconic Comedy Carpet. Each ball, made up of 7,000 tiny lights, is a walk-through experience giving visitors a fun photo opportunity. The projection trailer located on the Tower Festival Headland will also be transformed into an illuminated sandcastle and watch out for the giant deckchair too!

I Love BPL Installation

Show (and share) your love for Blackpool with this specially-commissioned installation. It stands eight feet tall and was manufactured at Lightworks, the home of Blackpool Illuminations, using traditional manufacturing methods and lamps.

Other features to watch out for in 2021:

Spitfire Island - back by public demand, a replica Spitfire returns to Gynn roundabout courtesy of Blackpools Hangar 42 Visitor Centre.

> Princess Parade the closest to our modern-day Illumination displays first appeared in May 1912 to commemorate Blackpool’s first royal visit as Princess Louise opened the new section of promenade named after her - Princess Parade.

