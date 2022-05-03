Here's when Morecambe's popular vintage festival will return this year

Deco Publique said on their The Vintage Festival Facebook page: “Vintage by the Sea is back! - We've missed you and we can't wait to see you all again in 2022.

“It's been two long years since we graced the shores of Morecambe Bay so we are thrilled to now be able to confirm the dates for the return of Vintage by the Sea giving you plenty of time to book your annual leave and plan those outfits.

“Save the Dates - Saturday September 3 and Sunday September 4 2022.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vintage by the Sea 2018.

Vintage-by-the-sea, centred around The Platform and the Midland, traditionally includes exhibitions of vintage cars, fashion shows, vintage stalls and a celebration of 20th century culture including popular music, art and other forms of entertainment.

For more information visit here