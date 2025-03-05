This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Skeletá is set for release on April 25 2025 🎵🎸⚡

GHOST are preparing to release their brand new album in April 2025.

The band released their first single from the album, Satanized, earlier today.

The release comes as the band are set to perform four dates in the UK later this year.

Swedish rock band GHOST has unveiled their latest musical offering ahead of their upcoming UK tour dates as part of their 2025 World Tour.

GHOST have released the lead-off single from the brand new album today, ahead of their upcoming UK tour dates in April 2025. | Provided

With the group set to release their new album Skeletá on April 25 2025, the first single from the new album, Satanized , introduces fans to the band's new frontman, Papa V Perpetua, and offers an interactive music video experience dubbed The Satanizer.

Skeletá is being touted as GHOST's most introspective work to date, delving into personal emotions and experiences through its lyrical content. The album's release will be accompanied by a global tour, the Skeletour World Tour 2025 .

The band has been known for their theatrical stage shows, often incorporating religious and occult imagery. Their unique sound blends elements of heavy metal, rock, and pop, creating a captivating and haunting musical experience.

With Skeletá and the accompanying tour, GHOST is poised to further solidify their position as “one of the most innovative and exciting rock bands in the music industry today.”

When is GHOST performing in the United Kingdom?

GHOST is set to perform at the following venues as part of their World Tour in 2025:

Where can I get tickets to see GHOST performing in the United Kingdom?

Tickets for all of GHOST’s upcoming UK tour dates are available now through Ticketmaster .

What are your thoughts on the first single from GHOST’s new album, and are you heading to see them play on one of their UK tour dates? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.