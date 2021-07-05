Euro 2020 - England v Denmark: These are Preston pubs and bars showing the match on the BIG screen this Wednesday
The summer's biggest football tournament, Euro 2020, has kicked off in style - and what better way to watch England than on the big screen at your local pub?
Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:27 am
After so many 'years of hurt', will England finally bring home the UEFA trophy that has eluded them all these years?
And if so, where better to watch the Three Lions triumph than on the big screen, pint in hand with fellow fans at the pub?
The following pubs, bars and other venues have all confirmed that they will be showing the England matches live over the weeks to come.
Here is the full list:
