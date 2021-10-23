Date set for Preston's Christmas light switch on 2021 and more details to come

Preston' s Christmas light switch on 2021 will take place at 5:30pm on Saturday November 20 at the Flag Market in Preston, it has been confirmed.

Full details of Preston's Christmas light switch on 2021, including which special guests will be performing on the night, will be revealed on Monday.

As always, the lights have been organised by Preston City Centre's Business Improvement District (BID), and funded by numerous local businesses.

The date has been set for this year's Christmas light switch on but more details will come.

This year Preston's BID have partnered with Smooth North West, as well as being sponsored by St George's Shopping Centre, North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, Luxury House Share and A Plan Insurance.

Described as the city's biggest and most exciting event of the year, Preston's BID are inviting everybody to join them, and a host of famous faces, as they "throw a big family party and light up the city for Christmas."

Last year, the Christmas lights switch on took place virtually due to the Coronavrius pandemic, so this year is hoped to be bigger than ever to make up for it.

