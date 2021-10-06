Scrooge is played by Dave Reid in Chorley Theatre's production of The Hauntings of Ebenezer Scrooge

Chorley Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society (CADOS) is producing a brand-new version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol with a spooky Halloween twist.

Adapted from the original book, The Hauntings of Ebenezer Scrooge tells the story of an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley on Christmas Eve.

Marley warns Scrooge of more ghosts that will visit in an attempt to make him mend his miserly ways.

Mark Jones and Dave Reid have won awards for previous collaborations at Chorley Theatre

As the night progresses, Scrooge is visited by the spirits from Christmas Past, Present and Future.

He is taken on a terrifying journey through his own life, glimpsing the effect he has had on others, such as his clerk Bob Cratchit and his lost love Belle.

As well as spooky scares, the production offers drama, warmth and humour.

The play is directed by Mark Jones, who previously wrote and directed The Formby Show just before the theatre closed because of Covid in 2020.

Scrooge is played by Dave Reid, and the two of them have won awards for previous collaborations at Chorley Theatre.

There are 13 other cast members, including Steven Catterall as Bob Cratchit.

The play runs at Chorley Theatre from Monday October 18 to Saturday October 23 at 7.30pm.