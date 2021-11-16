Bobby Ball Foundation raises more than £150,000 as comedians Lee Mack and Tim Vine join Tommy Cannon and Yvonne Ball, family and friends for a evening of glitz and glamour at inaugural Bobby Ball Ball

The comedy pair joined a host of famous faces including Bobby's comedy partner Tommy Cannon and family and friends for a special night of dance of entertainment.

The Bobby Ball dance event, in the Empress Ballroom 24 hours after the Rock On Variety Show in the Opera House, raised a total of around £150,000 for the Bobby Ball Foundation - set up by Yvonne to support local charities which were close to her comedian husband’s heart.

The proceeds will be split between the Blue Skies appeal at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and the Love Lowther fund at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion, where Bobby was a patron, as well as providing enough to ensure the statue in Bobby’s memory intended for Lowther Gardens will be unveiled next summer.

Take a look through the glamorous pictures of the night taken by Darren Nelson

