Replica fan build of the time travel train from Back to the Future III

Tickets are already selling fast for Future Fanfest - a one day event at the Winter Gardens - organised by movie prop specialists Back to the 1980s Event and Prop Hire.

The fan festival promises to celebrate the film trilogy whilst allowing visitors to experience: large fan made set builds, props, and replica vehicles including the DeLorean DMC-12 and for the first time ever the time travel train from Back to the Future III.

A percentage of ticket sales will be donated to Team Fox - the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Reasearch. The 60-year-old Canadian-American actor and lead star of the 1980s films was diagnosed with the disease in 1991, aged 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans can explore props and replica sets from the film franchise Back to the Future

Event organiser Mike Hutchinson, a leading specialist supplier of props and vehicles from the most iconic 80s TV programmes and movies, said the event came about after building the worlds first replica of the time train from Back to the Future III with friend and fellow prop maker Ian Robinson.

He said: "This is a massive deal to the BTTF world and we were looking at releasing it to the world for the start of 2021.

"Unfortunately due to Covid, planned events got cancelled. Instead of waiting around, we decided to release the train to the fans at are own event. As massive Back to the Future fans we thought it would be great to put on an event from fans to fans. A percentage of the ticket sales will go to Team Fox.

"I'm looking forward to coming back to Blackpool after the Scene Motion Picture Exhibition back in 2016."

Alongside the sets and main props there will be cosplay, photo opportunities as well as a “Zoom style” question and answer session with some of the cast and crew from the film trilogy.

Here is how to get your tickets:

Tickets are limited and cost £16.45 and to book visit www.backtothe1980s.co.ukVisit Future Fanfest https://www.facebook.com/Future-Fanfest-292641599212476/About Scene Motion Picture Exhibition

Scene Motion Picture Exhibition was a TV and film exhibition that was formed in 2016 specifically for an a month long event at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.