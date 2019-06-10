Andrew Flintoff: Watching myself on TV is weird

Andrew Flintoff has said he rarely watches his own work - on television or playing cricket.

The former Ashes-winning all-rounder and current Top Gear host said seeing himself on screen is "weird".

Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Freddie Flintoff with a McLaren 600LT

Flintoff, who also stars in A League Of Their Own, said his aversion dates back to his cricketing days.

But he said he will watch the new series of Top Gear with his family.

And while he believes his job is different from other fathers in his children's circle, he remains "an embarrassing dad".

Flintoff said: "I've never really tended to watch anything I do. That's going back all the way to the cricket as well.

"I struggle watching myself. The thought of sitting there, with all the people, watching yourself - for me is a bit weird.

"I'll probably watch it with the family and the kids."

Flintoff said his eldest son had been excited about his father working with "Joey" from Friends.

But the presenter had to explain to him that Matt LeBlanc has left the motoring show.

Flintoff believes his job is interesting to his children, but it still embarrasses them.

He said: "I go to a slightly different job to what their friends' dads do.

"They'll ask, 'Dad, what have you done today?' I'll say I just rolled a car. Then they will tell me about their day.

"I'm sure they will want to watch it when it's on a week on Sunday. They watch all the stuff I do now like League Of Their Own.

"I think in some ways they enjoy it and in some ways I'm a bit of an embarrassing dad."

The new series of Top Gear airs on Sunday June 16 on BBC Two.