All aboard for 40 years of blues

Blues band Night Train steams in to Blackpool this week at the beginning of their 40th anniversary tour.

They are playing The Farmer’s Arms on Friday in a welcome return visit to the popular Lytham Road venue.

Frontman Alec Martin – British Blues Award male vocalist nominee 2014 – and founder band member, wrote all the songs on his album The Silence Spoke and brings his unique style to the resort joined by Chester-based Wally Rumsey, former member of top North West band Wolf and heavily featured on lead guitar.

Local musician Pete Fielding, lead guitarist of the original popular Blackpool sixties recording band The Executives, is on bass.

The line-up is completed by drummer Rob Pusey formerly of Chicory Tip and The Nashville Teens.

The band formed in 1978, deciding to play the music the members loved, while bucking the trend of the time of punk and heavy metal acts.

Night Train have a busy year ahead playing blues, rock, original material and covers mostly in the Manchester area but will be back in the Fylde later in the year.

Catch them on Friday at The Farmer’s Arms – call 01253 407215 for times.