A new face will be in the Company Of Strangers this week

They’re no strangers to the port, but this Friday’s Live @ The Steamer gig will feature a new face with Company Of Strangers.

The Greater Manchester band will be joined for their latest Fleetwood appearance by vocalist Sarah Jane, from Blackburn-based band Reloaded, while their usual frontman Anthony Hammond is away.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “Company Of Strangers are a band of experienced musicians who were well-received by The Steamer audience when they appeared here last June.

“This Friday promises something special with Reloaded’s Sarah Jane fronting the band.”

The date will be the band’s seventh gig in Fleetwood, following their debut in April 2016 and it will be their final appearance there for 2018.

Three of the band’s five members have appeared in Fleetwood regularly before with Oldham band Sly Fox who have ceased gigging while guitarist/vocalist Dave Bridge sets up his new business.

Company Of Strangers comprises Ian Fletcher on drums, Tony Cooper on bass, Mick Walsh on lead guitar, Steve Taylor on guitar, and Sarah Jane on vocals - for this Friday only.

Taking their name from a line in the Simon And Garfunkel song The Boxer, the band performs classic rock covers with U2, Thin Lizzy, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Metallica all in the setlist.

Music from 9.30pm.