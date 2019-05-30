A joyous trip back to the 80s as Club Tropicana bursts on to the scene

Summer has arrived, eighties-style, with the feel-good world premiere of Club Tropicana The Musical, at Manchester Opera House this week.

Set to the most iconic pop anthems of the era, from greats such as ABC, a-ha, Cyndi Lauper, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Frankie Goes to Hollywood and so many more, this show is sure to entertain and uplift.

There are plenty of recognisable faces in this cast.

Starring Joe McElderry, a former X Factor winner and star of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, stars stepping out in the show include Neil McDermott who plays Ryan Malloy in EastEnders, Kate Robbins of Spitting Image fame, Emily Tierney, of Eugenius!, Wicked, and The Wizard of Oz; and former Sugababes star Amelle Berrabah, who is making her musical theatre debut.

The story invites you to follow the fortunes of a budding bride and groom, who. when they get cold feet, decide to jet off separately to sunnier climes and feel the heat – but little do they know they’ve checked into the same hotel.

Set to sound tracks such as Just Can’t Get Enough, Take On Me, The Look Of Love, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, and Relax, what ensues could be the making of the couple - or their undoing.

Find out if they go through with the wedding and if the resort gets shut down by inspectors, or saved by staff, in the show that promises you just won’t be able to stop yourself joining in.

All will be revealed in hilarious style, to the irresistible soundtrack.

Described as the perfect fun party night out, this is a chance to raise your spirits, maybe grab a few friends, and warm up the vocal chords.

Club Tropicana is directed by Samuel Holmes and Nick Winston, with choreography by Winston, set and costume design by Diego Pitarch, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Ben Harrison, musical supervision and arrangements by Greg Arrowsmith and musical direction by Charlie Ingles.

It runs from tonight (Monday) to Saturday in Manchester and is also at Liverpool Empire July 1-6. Box Office: 0844 871 3018 .