2019 Royal Air Force photographic competition launches 'Peoples' choice' public vote
Vote for your favourite photo in the Royal Air Force’s annual photography competition, kindly sponsored by the Royal Air Forces Association.
Judging for the 2019 Royal Air Force Photographic Competition recently took place at the Royal Air Force Museum Hendon. Over 1,000 photos and 30 videos were entered across the competition’s 13 categories, with the best 9 images being whittled down by 3 industry professional judges, before going head-to-head online to win the ‘Peoples’ Choice’ category. You can vote for your favourite here
1. Cpl Matty Matthews ACSSU, RAF Halton.
So Many Snacks, So Little Time This image was captured by Cpl Lee Matthews whilst sat on the back of the ramp of a C130J Hercules.