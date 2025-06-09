Blackpool has some of the most quirky independent shops around that you definitley need to check out if you’re a resident or just visiting for a holiday.
From the hidden corners of South Shore to the creative pockets near Stanley Park, these businesses offer more than just products, they offer personality and a sense of place.
Whether you’re hunting for hand poured candles, a rare vinyl, or delicate handmade jewellery, there’s a shop for everything across Blackpool and Fylde.
Here are 17 of the best independent shops in and around Blackpool.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.