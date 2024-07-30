Scared fox gets trapped in football goal netting but gets rescued by off-duty medic
Heartwarming video shows how an off-duty animal medic came to the rescue of a trapped fox cub who was found tightly wrapped in a football net. Watch the moment Trevor Weeks, a volunteer with the Wildlife Rescue Ambulance Service, freed the frightened fox cub after extensively cutting the net where he had become ‘severely entangled’.
The dehydrated fox was transported to WRAS's centre, in East Sussex, for treatment. In such cases, it's crucial not to release them due to possible hidden ligature wounds that can surface days later.
Advice to prevent harm to wildlife
East Sussex WRAS said: "To prevent these incidents, it is advisable to secure the netting about 2ft above the ground using cable ties. This method allows foxes, badgers, hedgehogs, and other animals to pass underneath safely. If deer are frequent visitors, it is best to remove the netting when not in use or secure it tightly to the crossbar with cable ties."
As the fox cub continues its recovery, the incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between human activities and wildlife habitats.
To support East Sussex WRAS in their wildlife conservation efforts, please consider donating by scanning the QR code or visiting www.wildlifeambulance.org.
