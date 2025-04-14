Shocking moment plane crashes into UK holiday park - metres away from boys, four and 14

By Jessica Martin
Published 14th Apr 2025, 13:43 BST
Gran Maxine said: “If it had gone ten metres more our boys wouldn't be here.”

Shocking footage shows the moment a plane crashed at an Isle of Wight holiday park.

The light aircraft can be seen coming in low and hitting a chimney before crashing.

The pilot and a passenger both escaped the crash, at Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park near Bembridge, around 2.20pm on April 12.

Plane crashes at Isle of Wight holiday park. | Kayleigh Foreman / SWNS

Gran-of-two Maxine Cox, 41, was walking from the beach back to her caravan with her family when they heard a pop and looked up to see the aircraft turning and plummeting down.

Her daughter, Kayleigh Foreman, 25, started filming and shouted for her brother, 14, and son, four, to get out of the way, while Maxine ran over and grabbed the boys.

After the plane crashed, Kayleigh called 999.

Mum-of-four Maxine, a carer, from Southampton, said: "It was terrifying. Someone was watching over our boys that day.

“We were on the wrong side to see the pilot get out. I'm so glad they weren't seriously hurt."

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers are at the scene as well as colleagues from the fire and ambulance services. The plane had two people on board. At this time it is understood one person has suffered minor injuries."

