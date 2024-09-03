This video More videos

Watch the emotional moment 99-year-old Henry Clayton escorts his daughter Fiona down the aisle - after Henry’s care home offered to host a wedding blessing so he could perform his fatherly role.

Fiona Butler-Clayton and her new husband Richard Butler, both 60, tied the knot in the Cotswolds. However, dad Henry Clayton was unable to travel the long distance to be with them due to his health.

Thanks to his care home The Spinney, Henry was still able to perform his fatherly duties. On hearing of the couple’s dilemma, staff offered to host a wedding blessing to take place after the couple’s June wedding.

Henry Clayton, 99, escorts his daughter Fiona down the aisle. | Spinney Care Home / SWNS

The blessing, which was performed by the minister from Chingford United Reformed Church, was attended by members of Fiona and Richard’s family. It included their flower girl and page boy - Henry’s great-grandchildren Phoebe and Teddy - members of The Spinney team, and some of Henry’s friends and fellow residents. Henry escorted Fiona, wearing her wedding dress, down the aisle.

Henry, who moved into The Spinney in Chingford, London in March 2021, said: “I am completely overwhelmed that everyone has made all of this effort so that I could give my beautiful daughter Fiona away to her groom. The team at The Spinney did a wonderful job and I can’t thank them enough. It really has made my year!”

Fiona said: “Dad was a big part of the planning of the blessing, visiting the minister with me and discussing the plans. I’m so pleased he could get involved, I know it made him feel special and included.

