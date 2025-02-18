TUI adds Tirana and Sofia to its city breaks programme

TUI has announced the up-and-coming destinations of Tirana in Albania and Sofia in Bulgaria to its rapidly growing city-break collection with packages now available.

As the capital of Albania and just a short flight from the UK, Tirana has become an increasingly popular destination which offers attractions such as the Skanderbeg Square, Bunk’Art and the Pyramid of Tirana.

Whereas in Sofia, travellers can feel immersed in historical culture and visit the iconic Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, explore St George Rotunda which is the oldest building in Sofia, or adventure to the Vitosha Mountain - perfect for walking and hiking just a short trip from the city.

TUI has continued to see a rise in city break bookings and its latest additions means travellers can explore these two vibrant destinations which are bursting with hip cafes, lively nightlife and plenty of historical sights.

Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania

Chris Logan, Commercial Director of TUI UK & I: “We’re really excited about the addition of Tirana and Sofia to our rapidly expanding city break collection. In particular Albania has recently become a very popular destination with social media really putting it on the map. We want to offer destinations that we know there is a strong demand for, and both cities offers a blend of culture, history, nightlife and natural beauty so they are perfect for a range of travellers.

“Adding these cities to our portfolio comes after we recently launched our dynamic partnership with Ryanair meaning we offer more flights and ultimately more destinations, hotels and excursions for our customers. The new partnership has enabled us to offer Tirana and Sofia as city break destinations and we’re really looking forward to taking customers to these exciting cities which have lots to offer.

“With over 50 city destinations to choose from, our programme continues to grow from strength to strength and we’re excited to see what further destinations we have in store for 2025.”

Excursion highlights in Tirana

St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in the centre of Sofia

Tirana Guided Walking Tour - The guided walking tour will explore the city’s rich history and architectural beauty. Starting at the Clock Tower in Skanderbeg Square the tour will take you past cultural landmarks such as the Palace of Culture, Opera, National Library, Mosque of Ethem Bey, the iconic Clock Tower, Bunkart 2, National Art Gallery, Tirana Castle, Mother Teresa Square and much more.

Prices starting from £19 (group price pp for 6+ in a group)

Apollonia Park, Narta Lagoon and Vlore 1-Day Tour ) - Visit the Apollonia Park, the Narta Lagoon and the city of Vlore on a 1-day tour from Tirana. Stopping first at the Apollonia Archaeological Park you’ll explore the ancient city bursting with Greco-Roman temples, olive groves and beautiful views of the Adriatic Sea. Next up you’ll visit the Byzantine church of St. Mary and the museum of Apollonia before driving around the Narta Lagoon and salt marshes for birdwatching. The tour doesn’t end there, you’ll then head to the coastal city of Vlore and they’ll be plenty of time to visit the Old Town, the Independence Square, and the many different religious sites.

Prices starting from £80 per person.

Excursion highlights in Sofia

Private Buggy Vineyards Tour ) - Visit the wine capital of Bulgaria and explore a winery in an original tour with a guide on board an all-terrain vehicle - buggy. For two hours you will cross the roads and trails in the heart of the Thracian vineyards in the valley of roses. Then, enjoy wine tasting and get to know the reasons why the wine here dates back from the times of the Thracians. Learn about the history of wine and hear how the different religions have shaped the production or consumption of wine. Prices starting from £58

Discover Sofia in 60 minutes with a local- Discover Sofia during a short but sweet excursion during which you will learn the most intriguing facts about the history, the local lifestyle, and the contemporary transformation of the city. You will meet your guide by the Tsar Osvoboditel monument and go on a stroll from there. Find out what the everyday life of a local looks like and learn where the city gets its characteristic ambiance from by seeing it through the eyes of a local. Walking through the city, you will discover exactly what makes Sofia special! This is also a great chance to get insider tips about the best cafes, restaurants and bars to visit during your time here and learn how to make the most out of your visit.

Prices starting from £43