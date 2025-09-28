Crash closes 3 lanes on the M6 southbound between J31-J31A near Preston

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2025, 14:38 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2025, 14:38 BST
The M6 is closed southbound near Preston between junctions 31A (Haighton Interchange) and 31 (Samlesbury Interchange).
This image (captured at 1:30pm) shows traffic building at junction 32 southbound, on the way to junction 31A.placeholder image
This image (captured at 1:30pm) shows traffic building at junction 32 southbound, on the way to junction 31A. | Traffic Cameras

At 1:55pm, Naitonal Highways North West reported that three lanes of the M6 southbound between J31A and J31 were closed due to a collision.

The inside lane remains open.

Lancashire Road Police are in attendance.

National Highways added that six miles of congestion on the approach is leading to dealys of almost 45 minutes.

The AA map as of 14:35 still shows traffic to be extrememely slow between junctions 31 and junctions 31A.

It is also causing congestion on the M55 Eastbound.

More to come.

Related topics:National HighwaysPrestonM6
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice