3 . Chester

Chester Why? An ancient city whose history is etched into the very fabric of its walls, Chester enables you to stand where Roman Legionaries marched to war, where Viking raiders wreaked havoc, and where Norman invaders conquered Anglo Saxons. How Far? 1 hour 25 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour 15 minute drive from Preston. What to do? Explore the ancient city walls, the UK’s oldest racecourse, and the largest Roman Amphitheatre in Britain, plus a 1,000-year-old Cathedral with Europe's finest example of medieval carvings - and of course the one and only 700 year old Rows galleries where shopping is a double delight. Eat? Try the Michelin starred Arkle located in the Grade II listed Chester Grosvenor Hotel. | Visit Britain