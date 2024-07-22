The 13 best places near Preston and Blackpool for a summer trip away with food & travel tips

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2024, 13:26 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 12:41 BST

Looking for the perfect place for a trip this summer? Look no further...

Lancashire and the North West have a whole host of fun places to visit for a mini-break. There are plenty of places within a drivable distance of Preston and Blackpool - such as Clitheroe, Holmfirth, and Chester - which will provide you with a lovely escape for a long weekend.

So, whether you're bundling the kids into the car for a few days away or you fancy some alone time with your significant other, we've put together a nifty guide for every need.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

We've covered things to do, what to eat, and why you should visit.

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...

25 hilarious retro pics of 1990s Preston high schools, from Tulketh & Broughton to Fulwood & Penwortham

Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

87 throwback retro pics of Preston and South Ribble schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

24 iconic retro pictures of legendary Chorley nightclub Applejax back in its party-central heyday

33 adorable pics of 2000s reception classes at Preston schools including Grange Primary, Higher Walton & more

I'd give anything to go back... 46 long-lost pics of Preston life and people back in the early 1980s

Lancaster Why? Lancaster, one of England’s Heritage Cities, is as vibrant as it is quirky, with a captivating past and a cultured present. How Far? 40 minute drive from Blackpool, 30 minute drive from Preston. What to do? There’s plenty to do in Lancaster, from the castle and the cathedral to the brewery and Lancaster Grand Theatre. Eat? Quite Simply French describes itself as ‘a foodie’s destination, where reﬁned tastes visit for our ﬂavour-intense cooking’.

1. Lancaster

Lancaster Why? Lancaster, one of England’s Heritage Cities, is as vibrant as it is quirky, with a captivating past and a cultured present. How Far? 40 minute drive from Blackpool, 30 minute drive from Preston. What to do? There’s plenty to do in Lancaster, from the castle and the cathedral to the brewery and Lancaster Grand Theatre. Eat? Quite Simply French describes itself as ‘a foodie’s destination, where reﬁned tastes visit for our ﬂavour-intense cooking’. | Other

Photo Sales
Altrincham Why? An affluent part of Greater Manchester famous for its nightlife, bars, and cafes, Altrincham is Manchester, but on a smaller scale. Plus, it was recently named the best high street in England. How Far? 1 hour 10 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour drive from Preston. What to do? Maybe head down to Moss Lane to catch an Altrincham FC game before going back into town for a couple of drinks. Also be sure not to miss nearby Dunham Massey and Altrincham Market. Eat? Sugo Pasta Kitchen or Toast are must-trys for any foodies.

2. Altrincham

Altrincham Why? An affluent part of Greater Manchester famous for its nightlife, bars, and cafes, Altrincham is Manchester, but on a smaller scale. Plus, it was recently named the best high street in England. How Far? 1 hour 10 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour drive from Preston. What to do? Maybe head down to Moss Lane to catch an Altrincham FC game before going back into town for a couple of drinks. Also be sure not to miss nearby Dunham Massey and Altrincham Market. Eat? Sugo Pasta Kitchen or Toast are must-trys for any foodies. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Chester Why? An ancient city whose history is etched into the very fabric of its walls, Chester enables you to stand where Roman Legionaries marched to war, where Viking raiders wreaked havoc, and where Norman invaders conquered Anglo Saxons. How Far? 1 hour 25 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour 15 minute drive from Preston. What to do? Explore the ancient city walls, the UK’s oldest racecourse, and the largest Roman Amphitheatre in Britain, plus a 1,000-year-old Cathedral with Europe's finest example of medieval carvings - and of course the one and only 700 year old Rows galleries where shopping is a double delight. Eat? Try the Michelin starred Arkle located in the Grade II listed Chester Grosvenor Hotel.

3. Chester

Chester Why? An ancient city whose history is etched into the very fabric of its walls, Chester enables you to stand where Roman Legionaries marched to war, where Viking raiders wreaked havoc, and where Norman invaders conquered Anglo Saxons. How Far? 1 hour 25 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour 15 minute drive from Preston. What to do? Explore the ancient city walls, the UK’s oldest racecourse, and the largest Roman Amphitheatre in Britain, plus a 1,000-year-old Cathedral with Europe's finest example of medieval carvings - and of course the one and only 700 year old Rows galleries where shopping is a double delight. Eat? Try the Michelin starred Arkle located in the Grade II listed Chester Grosvenor Hotel. | Visit Britain

Photo Sales
Clitheroe Why? The perfect base from which to explore the Forest of Bowland, Clitheroe itself dates back to Saxon times and boasts an ancient Norman castle which was built almost 1,000 years ago. How Far? 50 minute drive from Blackpool, 40 minute drive from Preston. What to do? Head out for a walk in the bucolic surrounding scenery or explore the castle - which also features a museum and 16 acres of landscaped garden - and the quaint town itself. Eat? Head over to the nearby Inn at Whitewell for a spectacular culinary experience.

4. Clitheroe

Clitheroe Why? The perfect base from which to explore the Forest of Bowland, Clitheroe itself dates back to Saxon times and boasts an ancient Norman castle which was built almost 1,000 years ago. How Far? 50 minute drive from Blackpool, 40 minute drive from Preston. What to do? Head out for a walk in the bucolic surrounding scenery or explore the castle - which also features a museum and 16 acres of landscaped garden - and the quaint town itself. Eat? Head over to the nearby Inn at Whitewell for a spectacular culinary experience. | Other

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireNorth WestPrestonBlackpoolFoodNostalgiaChesterfirst person
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice