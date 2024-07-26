Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's Sunday, the night of the England vs Spain Euro final, and I've just a few minutes left to conclude my walk and take in the lush and beautiful gardens set across 20 acres of Holme Lacy House before I head up to watch the the big screen event.

The evening's setting sun bathes these immaculate grounds in a gorgeous golden blanket, the soft lowing of cattle and plaintive bleating of sheep in the distance its sole, idyllic soundtrack.

A past visitor to several of Warner Hotels' venues around the country, these are arguably the most visually stunning and best-kept landscapes I have walked around - and I dare say not the only wonderful weapon in Holme Lacy's armoury.

Nestled in The Wye Valley, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Holme Lacy House is a 17th century Grade I-listed mansion and one of the largest in Herefordshire. Among its past visitors it counts King Charles I and past prime minister William Pitt, who reportedly held cabinet meetings in the gardens.

Holme Lacy House was built in the 17th century

As I hurriedly make my way to watch the historic footballing showpiece for our nation, I gaze in admiration at the magnificent rear facade. Holme Lacy has 181 rooms which cater for all tastes and budgets, from beautifully-appointed Standard rooms to more opulent Historic, Signature and Contemporary Royal rooms.

I pass the Terrace Coffee Shop, open for afternoon tea, hot and cold drinks, lunch, and cake throughout the day and The Blue Room - a breathtaking cornflower blue lounge in the old house with its 30-foot high ceilings.

I could drone on about virtually every room at this magnificent venue but there's far too much to tell you. So, where shall I start?

Included in your price are full breakfasts, three-course dinners, live music and comedy each night of the stay, access to the spa and daily activities.

Charles I once stayed at Holme Lacy House

There are two restaurants - The Bremner Scott Restaurant and the Courtyard Bistro, the former being a waiter service restaurant, while the latter is a buffet-style eaterie. It's up to you which you prefer, or indeed a mix of the two, at the time of booking and all within your price. Both serve breakfast so mix and match at your leisure.

So in between waiting for Kane and co to do their duty, what was on offer at Holme Lacy during my stay? As in all Warner hotels, the majority of activities are included. So here you had the chance to sharpen your shooting skills (footy pun intended) with archery, indoor laser pistols and outdoor rifles.

Throughout the day there are myriad things to occupy your time, be it French boules, golf putting competitions and shuffleboard showdowns, to morning trivia, quizzes and salsa dancing to name but a few, the last three under the auspices of much-loved hotel favourite and indefatigable pocket dynamo Lisa.

You can work out at the free gym, or enjoy a relaxing swim and sauna at the leisure centre, and it's here you can treat yourself to an indulgent Temple Spa treatment. We enjoyed some perfect pampering under the experienced and expert hands of Fae and Jamee-Leigh for our respective hot stone and leg and foot massages (prices start from £45 for a 30-mins treatment).

A historic suite at Holme Lacy house.

Other activities for an extra fee include gin/wine/cocktail-making sessions for £17.50pp and, of course, no visit to Warner Hotels would be complete without its excellent afternoon tea, at £22.50pp - don't forget to ask for a doggy bag as odds on you are highly unlikely to finish it in one sitting!

For those who like to get out and about and indulge in a spot of retail therapy, the cathedral city of Hereford is just a 20-minute drive away, or if you don't want the hassle or wish to enjoy a liquid lunch, the hotel runs a coach trip there for £16pp. The Welsh border, Brecon Beacons and the Forest of Dean are all within 45 minutes by car.

And of course in the evening there's the fantastic entertainment. Warner Hotels are renowned for their high-level visiting acts, regularly hosting stadium bands and big-name singing stars and TV comedians.

We really enjoyed our first-night's offering with the winner of BBC TV's Altogether Now programme ShellyAnn gracing and commanding the stage, with resident house band The Symphonics continuing a great start to the weekend.

Afternoon tea

We had however chosen these particular dates especially as one of our favourite groups - The Overtones - were the Saturday night headliners at the hotel's main entertainment venue, The Pavilion.

They certainly didn't disappoint either the regular visitors or the hordes of 'Toners' who had rocked up to see their favourite band and take part in a relatively new Warner experience beforehand - the VIP meet and greet/photo opportunity, which also guarantees the same private table in the entertainment venue for the duration, exclusive waiter service and a free drink every night (from £40pp).

Headliners they might have been, but Sunday night in Berlin was obviously the big event for many, despite there being an (excellent I'm told) outdoor performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream from a visiting theatre group for non football fans.

Alas, for the big screen viewers, it wasn't a dream night for England but entertainment manager Hayley refused to let us dwell on our disappointment and immediately lifted the mood with some superb vocals to end the night.

Football may not have come home that weekend, but it was obvious the guests most certainly enjoyed coming to Holme.