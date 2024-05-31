Spain holiday warning: UK holidaymakers warned as 'major infestation' of genetically hardened cockroaches to invade popular destination this summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Spain holiday warning has been issued as the popular destination could see “cockroach infestations” this summer due to climate change and genetic mutations. The alert has been raised by Spanish environmental association Anecpla which said that there will be a very noticeable increase in the insects due to higher temperatures.
It is warning all bars, restaurants, hotels and any other business in the hospitality industry to take urgent action if they spot any early signs of cockroach plagues. Anecpla general director Jorge Galván said: “On the one hand, the increase in temperatures as a result of climate change is causing insects like bedbugs or cockroaches, in this case, exponentially accelerate their life cycle.'
“On the other hand, there is evidence that cockroaches have been suffering in recent years from a series of random genetic mutations that are making them resistant to the biocide products that, until now, were being used for their control.” Anecpla said it is scientifically proven that from 28 degrees celsius cockroaches, like many other insects, multiply their reproduction speed.
Mr Galván added: “The heat arrives in the middle of spring and does not end until well into autumn, so cockroach populations have only expanded. Of course, environmental health professionals evaluate the cost-benefit that exists depending on the situation and we give preference whenever possible to physical and biological measures over chemical ones. But when there is no other possible solution for the adequate control of a pest such as, in this case, cockroaches, its use is essential.”
Anecpla recommends maintaining cleanliness, avoiding water leaks, sealing cracks and holes and using rubbish containers with tight lids in order to avoid infestation. Mr Galván said: “One of the greatest risks posed by cockroaches is the spread of harmful bacteria and viruses capable of transmitting important diseases to people. [It is] an especially important problem within the food industry, given that these insects act as reservoirs for bacteria and viruses that they spread due to their unhealthy habits and the places they live.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.