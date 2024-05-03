I've found 13 places near Preston and Blackpool ideal for a Bank Holiday Monday away with food & travel tips

Looking for the perfect day-trip this Bank Holiday Weekend? Look no further...

By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 13:26 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 13:16 BST

Lancashire and the North West have a whole host of fun places to visit for a mini-break. There are plenty of places within a drivable distance of Preston and Blackpool - such as Clitheroe, Holmfirth, and Chester - which will provide you with a lovely escape for a long weekend.

So, whether you're bundling the kids into the car for a few days away or you fancy some alone time with your significant other, we've put together a nifty guide for every need.

We've covered things to do, what to eat, and why you should visit.

1. Lancaster

Lancaster Why? Lancaster, one of England’s Heritage Cities, is as vibrant as it is quirky, with a captivating past and a cultured present. How Far? 40 minute drive from Blackpool, 30 minute drive from Preston. What to do? There’s plenty to do in Lancaster, from the castle and the cathedral to the brewery and Lancaster Grand Theatre. Eat? Quite Simply French describes itself as ‘a foodie’s destination, where reﬁned tastes visit for our ﬂavour-intense cooking’.

2. Altrincham

Altrincham Why? An affluent part of Greater Manchester famous for its nightlife, bars, and cafes, Altrincham is Manchester, but on a smaller scale. Plus, it was recently named the best high street in England. How Far? 1 hour 10 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour drive from Preston. What to do? Maybe head down to Moss Lane to catch an Altrincham FC game before going back into town for a couple of drinks. Also be sure not to miss nearby Dunham Massey and Altrincham Market. Eat? Sugo Pasta Kitchen or Toast are must-trys for any foodies.

3. Chester

Chester Why? An ancient city whose history is etched into the very fabric of its walls, Chester enables you to stand where Roman Legionaries marched to war, where Viking raiders wreaked havoc, and where Norman invaders conquered Anglo Saxons. How Far? 1 hour 25 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour 15 minute drive from Preston. What to do? Explore the ancient city walls, the UK’s oldest racecourse, and the largest Roman Amphitheatre in Britain, plus a 1,000-year-old Cathedral with Europe's finest example of medieval carvings - and of course the one and only 700 year old Rows galleries where shopping is a double delight. Eat? Try the Michelin starred Arkle located in the Grade II listed Chester Grosvenor Hotel.

4. Clitheroe

Clitheroe Why? The perfect base from which to explore the Forest of Bowland, Clitheroe itself dates back to Saxon times and boasts an ancient Norman castle which was built almost 1,000 years ago. How Far? 50 minute drive from Blackpool, 40 minute drive from Preston. What to do? Head out for a walk in the bucolic surrounding scenery or explore the castle - which also features a museum and 16 acres of landscaped garden - and the quaint town itself. Eat? Head over to the nearby Inn at Whitewell for a spectacular culinary experience.

