Blackpool Pleasure Beach crowned most boredom-busting holiday in the world, according to new research

A brand new travel index has revealed the holidays most likely to get kids happily off their screens this summer, and Blackpool Pleasure Beach has joined Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort to claim the top 3 spots.

The experts at AttractionTickets.com analysed hundreds of thousands of reviews from over 160 popular holiday destinations to find the spots where the most parents said their kids loved it and the fewest said they were bored. This, combined with general ratings and search volume popularity, created The Banish Boredom Index, revealing the best holiday destinations for families that want to keep their children entertained in 2025.

The research found that 7 out of the top 10 boredom-busting destinations for 2025 were theme parks, indicating a strong trend towards children needing immersive experiences. While holidays and staycations centred around museums and heritage sites still hold their place, beach and garden based holidays fell to the very bottom of the list. It’s the coasters and water rides that seem to be keeping kids the most engaged.

Interestingly, topping the global list is Blackpool Pleasure Beach, which, according to the index, is the place most likely to banish children’s boredom. It scored highest overall, beating even global giants like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, which closely followed in second and third place in boredom-busting ability - proof that you don’t always need to go long-haul to make lasting memories.

Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom Park.

Top 20 Holidays Most Likely to Banish Your Kids’ Boredom in 2025

(Ranked by Boredom-Banish Score out of 35)

Blackpool Pleasure Beach – Lancashire, UK | Score: 31.3 Walt Disney World Resort – Florida, USA | Score: 30.1 Universal Orlando Resort – Florida, USA | Score: 30.0 Ribby Hall Village – Lancashire, UK | Score: 29.8 Disneyland Paris – France | Score: 29.5 Warner Bros Studio Tour London – London, UK | Score: 29.5 Tower of London – London, UK | Score: 29.3 Chessington World of Adventures – Surrey, UK | Score: 29.3 Universal Studios Hollywood – California, USA | Score: 29.0 Thorpe Park – Surrey, UK | Score: 28.9 Siam Park – Tenerife, Spain | Score: 28.8 Warwick Castle – Warwickshire, UK | Score: 28.6 West Midlands Safari Park – Worcestershire, UK | Score: 28.6 Legoland Billund – Denmark | Score: 28.6 Puy du Fou – France | Score: 28.5 Aquatica – Orlando, USA | Score: 28.5 Discovery Cove – Orlando, USA | Score: 28.5 Windsor Castle – Berkshire, UK | Score: 28.3 Madame Tussauds – London, UK | Score: 28.3 Waterbom Bali – Bali, Indonesia | Score: 28.3

Key insights from the data included:

Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Theme parks dominate: 70% of the top 10 boredom-banishing attractions were theme parks.

UK vs. abroad: While the top 20 boredom-banishing holidays featured an even 50/50 split between UK and international destinations, the UK came out on top by a significant margin when comparing individual countries. Half of the top-ranked holidays were located in the UK, followed by 25% in the United States, 10% in France, and 5% each in Spain, Denmark, and Indonesia.

Historic attractions hold their own: UK landmarks like the Tower of London and Windsor Castle made strong showings, with 40% of the top 20 list featuring these historical destinations, suggesting educational day trips and staycations can still be loads of fun for children.

Oliver Brendon, CEO of AttractionTickets.com, has given his thoughts on the Banish Boredom Index’s results:

“Nowadays, keeping children entertained on holiday is more challenging than ever. With many kids accustomed to the instant gratification of iPad games and interactive television shows, traditional holiday moments, such as lounging by the pool or playing on the beach, often aren’t enough to hold their attention.

To take the guesswork out of planning, we created the Banish Boredom Index. By analysing hundreds of thousands of reviews, we identified the destinations and attractions that genuinely captivate kids and keep them engaged throughout the trip. The results are clear - the best family holidays are the ones where children are immersed in the experience from start to finish.

It’s no surprise that destinations such as Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Walt Disney World, and Universal Orlando Resort top the list, as they each offer high levels of interactivity and imagination. For parents, that means fewer screen-time battles and more meaningful moments together.

If you're hoping to break the iPad habit this summer, the data speaks for itself - swap Wi-Fi for rides, tower drops, or historical activities. Whether you’re planning a staycation or a long-haul escape, real-world excitement is the key to banishing your children’s boredom in 2025.”

The full Banish Boredom Index, featuring the 100 best global destinations for kids who are always bored, can be found on AttractionTickets.com.