On the market for £450,000 with Michael Bailey, this modern, detached family home was built in 2018 and offers spacious, contemporary living across three floors as well as boasting an ideal location for commuters.

Positioned just five minutes from the M55 and M6, it provides excellent access to a number of regional transport links while also being situated on the edge of the sought-after village of Broughton.

The property has been well maintained by its single owner and remains in excellent condition, benefitting from tasteful upgrades and a landscaped, low-maintenance rear garden that includes composite decking, artificial grass, and a garden bar.

Designed for modern family life, the ground floor features a large open-plan kitchen and family room, which opens onto the garden, creating an ideal setting for both daily living and entertaining.

The kitchen is fully equipped with contemporary fittings, including a stainless steel range oven and gas hob. A separate lounge offers a quieter retreat, and an additional dining room provides flexible space suitable for use as an office, gym, or playroom.

Upstairs, the first floor comprises four double bedrooms, two of which share a Jack and Jill en suite, alongside a well-appointed family bathroom. The entire top floor is dedicated to a luxurious master suite, which includes an en suite bathroom, dressing area, and extensive storage.

Externally, the property includes off-street parking and a detached double garage, accessible via a gated rear garden. Located in a vibrant village setting, residents benefit from local shops, restaurants, and two Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ schools—Broughton-in-Amounderness Primary and Broughton High School.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

