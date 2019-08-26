Weekend cricket round-up: Garstang keep up pressure on leaders Leyland, while Croston suffer blow

Garstang remain on the coattails of leaders Leyland in the Northern League Division One.

Mark Walling’s men are 14 points behind in second spot with three games of the season to go.

They were in dominant mood on Saturday as they crushed neighbours Longridge at the Riverside.

The visitors were shot out for a paltry 75 as Travis Pieters (6-20) and Ian Walling (3-20), ran amok.

In reply, the home side cruised to victory for the loss of six wickets, Punit Bisht (36 not out) knocking off the winning runs.

If Garstang are to be champions, then they require Leyland to slip up over the final three weeks of the season and there appears to be no sign of them doing so.

They showed just how strong they are with a 51-run win over one-time title rivals Fleetwood at Fox Lane.

Neels Bergh and Jack Wilkinson took five and three wickets respectively, but the hosts still managed to post a competitive 173-8.

Karl Cross top scored with 68 while Saif Badar contributed 38.

In reply, the visitors were all out for 122, Nathan McDonnell (4-10) was the pick of the bowlers.

Fulwood and Broughton are enjoying a fine season and they moved to third in the table thanks to an excellent win over Netherfield.

F&B’s total of 105 all out did not look enough as Joel Blain (4-16) bowled well. Jon Fenton (39) was the only batsman able to come to terms with the conditions.

That knock proved to be pivotal as Netherfield were bowled out for a paltry 78, with Fenton (4-29), Simon Kerrigan (3-25) and Chris Brookes (3-18).

A poor batting display saw Chorley go down to defeat against St Annes at Windsor Park.

The hosts were bowled out for just 97. Mohamed Nadeem and Amar Ullah each taking four wickets. Edwin Moulton scored 35.

Chamikara Edirisinghe did his best to haul Chorley back into the match by taking 4-32, but he could do nothing about Tim Smithies’ fine unbeaten 60 which took the visitors to victory.

Elsewhere, Blackpool are up to fourth, Sam Dutton’s brilliant century giving them a nine-wicket victory over bottom club Barrow.

Penrith’s Asher Hart took 6-14 as Kendal were bowled out for an embarrassing 45 all out at Tynefield Park.

Croston’s hopes of winning promotion to the Northern League were dealt a severe blow when they were shocked by the Palace Shield’s bottom side Fylde.

Adam Sexton’s men dropped to third in the table at the weekend as they became only the third team this season to lose to Fylde, who are still odds-on for relegation.

It appeared everything was going to plan for Croston when they reduced the home side to 35-5, chasing 167 for victory.

However, Robin Kilner (34) began the fightback and the mantle was then taken up by Keith Moore (48 not out) and Garry Hebblethwaite (29 not out). They secured an unlikely victory in the final over with three wickets in hand. Earlier Sam Marsh (38) and Ian Dickinson (32) had top scored for the visitors.

Morecambe took advantage by returning to second thanks to victory at Eccleston in a low-scoring contest.

Thomas Wilkinson took 5-40 as the visitors could only reach 112 all out. Sam Owen hitting 32 at the top of the order.

Jamie Cassidy then took centre stage with the ball, as he claimed 4-40 as the hosts were bowled out – 16 runs short of victory.

Lancaster have finally confirmed mathematically their return to the Northern League in what has been an outstanding summer for Ben Simm’s men.

They are unbeaten, having won 15 games and are certain to win the title. A fine 66 from Charlie Swarbrick underpinned their total of 145 all out against South Shore at Lune Road. Mitch Bolus took 5-39.

In reply, Simm (4-29) and Iain Perrieman (3-13) were among the wickets as the visitors were shot out for 74.

Penwortham produced a fine performance at Middleforth Green to allay any relegation fears they may have had. Ian Walmsley Junior cracked 73 and Nipun Madaan contributed 50 as Pen posted a sizeable 210-8.

Neil Patel then took 4-26 as Great Eccleston were bowled out for 142. Will Thistlethwaite and Joe Davies each scored 33.

New Longton lost the big relegation battle as they slipped into the bottom two after losing to Standish away.

The home side managed to post a competitive 188-8 thanks largely to Usman Khushnood’s 84. Ethan Fairhurst took 5-44.

In reply, Paul Fairhurst’s men never got close as they were bowled out for 109. Knushnoon took 3-27 and Shahrukh Khan 3-29.

Preston moved into fourth spot, leapfrogging vanquished opponents Vernon Carus at Factory Lane.

Liam Banfield took 5-38 but the visitors still managed to post a sizeable 177-9 thanks to knocks of 35 and 31 from Suhel Patel (35) and Asif Mahmood (31).

Mahmood then took 5-31 as Vernons were all out for 120. Ian Dunn struck 66.