WATCH: Protests continue over crown green bowling costs at Leyland Sports Association

Emotions remain at a high in Leyland after politicians and members of Leyland Sports Association (LSA) continue to protests new playing charges.

Crown green bowlers gathered in King Street yesterday (Thursday, March 15), along with South Ribble councillors including Derek Forrest, Claire Hamilton, and Michael Green, to object to new hourly practice costs as well as new match day costs for both home and away players.

The protest in Leyland following rule changes at Leyland Sports Association regarding its fees.

“We have got to solve this around the table,” Coun Forrest said on Wednesday.

“We want this properly run for people from Leyland and across the county.

“We have three weeks now before the bowling season starts so we need to do this as soon as possible.”

Club members brought along their pets to the protest.

Earlier this week chairman of the bowlers at LSA, Les Crosby, said that if this doesn’t get resolved all 11 teams will have to pull out of the upcoming season.