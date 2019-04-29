Walling left stranded as Garstang denied Northern League win

Garstang were agonisingly denied victory against Fleetwood in a thrilling tied match at Broadwater in the Northern League Division One.

After winning the toss and electing to field, the visitors restricted the home side to 167-9 off their allotted 50 overs.

Keegan Armstrong hit a fine unbeaten 79 and was assisted by Neels Bergh (40). Danny Gilbert impressed with the ball, taking 6-52.

In reply, Garstang looked to be in trouble as Toby Lush (3-51) and Bergh (4-54) dismissed the top order.

However, Ian Walling superb unbeaten 47 put the visitors within one hit of victory.

However, Callum Birtwell-Jones (3-9) left Walling stranded at the non-striker’s end as he trapped Travis Pieters (13) in front and bowled Macauley Morris for a duck to deny Garstang.

Chorley enjoyed a winning draw over Longridge at Chipping Road in a rain-affected encounter.

Alexander Howarth and an unbeaten 28 from Stuart Naden saw the visitors post 130-9 off 38 overs. Jonathan Millward and Matt Greenall took three wickets apiece.

Handed a revised target of 131 from 38 overs, the home side had reached 88-3 from 31 when the rain intervened. John Simpson hit a fine half-century.

After an excellent win on the opening day of the season, Fulwood and Broughton were brought back down to earth at the weekend by Penrith .

Mark Smith’s men were beaten by four wickets at Highfield.

After being inserted, the home side were bowled out for 137 with Matthew Smith top scoring with 35. Asher Hart took 6-34.

In the visitors’ reply, Jon Fenton continued his good form with the ball by taking 3-43, while professional Simon Kerrigan (2-33) took his first wickets of the season.

However, Nicky Burns guided Penrith to victory with a fine unbeaten half-century.

Leyland’s match away to St Annes was abandoned with only 17 overs bowled at Vernon Road.

The home side had reached 65-2 off 17 overs when a halt was called to proceedings.

Elsewhere, Blackpool got the better of Kendal at Shap Road. Despite a brilliant spell of bowling from Wes Marshall (6-24), the visitors still managed to post 175-9 thanks largely to Lahiru Madushanka’s excellent 58.

Matthew Grindley then took 6-44 and Matthew Siddall chipped in with 3-21 as Kendal limped to 114-9 off 40 overs.

In the final match of the weekend, Netherfield were far too strong for Barrow at the Ernest Pass Memorial Ground.

Matt Jackson took 7-29 as the home side were dismissed for a paltry 78 off 30 overs.

In reply, the visitors cruised to victory for the loss of three wickets inside 18 overs.