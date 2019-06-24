Victory for Preston against Penwortham - Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division round-up

Preston kept in touch with the top two of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division thanks to victory over Penwortham at West Cliff.

They won by 47 runs in a high-scoring clash, bouncing back from defeat at Fylde the week before.

Penwortham's Rajdeep Maji bowls against Preston at West Cliff

After being asked to bat first, Preston were 221-9 in 44.4 overs.

Imran Jethva hit 58 a the top of the order, the opener’s time at the crease featuring a six and eight fours.

Batting at seven, Rizwan Hussain scored 45 off 41 deliveries.

Rajdeep Maji was the chief wicket taker for Penwortham, posting figures of 4-66.

Penwortham celebrate a wicket against Preston at West Cliff

In reply, the visitors were bowled out for 174 in the 44th over.

Glynn Parkinson and Jack Aspden both had knocks of 27, with Chris Newcombe adding 23 to the scoreboard.

There was a four-wicket haul for Jethva, while Hussain took 3-41.

League leaders Lancaster enjoyed a nine-wicket win at New Longton.

Preston batsman Suhel Patel faces a delivery against Penwortham at West Cliff

Their hosts had first use of the track at Chapel Lane and were 115 all out in 33.4 overs.

New Longton’s top scorer was Ethan Fairhurst with an unbeaten knock of 34.

Ian Perrieman took 5-18 in a tidy eight-over spell.

Lancaster knocked off the runs for the loss of just one wicket, Jamie Heywood and Charlie Swarbrick unbeaten on 54 and 38 respectively.

Second-place Morecambe piled on the runs in their win over Vernon Carus.

A superb unbeaten 127 from Luke Pearson was the bedrock for victory, with the opener sending 14 fours and a six to the boundary.

Skipper Ryan Pearson weighed-in with 81 off 62 balls to help the home side close on 294-3.

Vernons were 141 all out in reply, Jamie Rigby hitting 40 and Ian Dunn 39.

Croston won their home clash with Standish by six wickets.

Chasing Standish’s 165-7, Croston claimed victory in the 38th over, reaching 167-4.

Sam Marsh hit three sixes and seven fours on his way to an unbeaten 62, with Stephen Langton scoring 31.

Great Eccleston won by 18 runs against Eccleston at Hall Lane.

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, Great Ecc were 181 all out – Joe Davies hitting 56.

They bowled the visitors out for 163, Jim Procter taking 4-36 and Phil Booth 3-35.

South Shore beat Fylde by seven wickets, Luke Jardin hitting 37 as they posted 116-3 in reply to the visitors’ 115.