Tyson Fury’s dad says corner team MUST go after points victory over Otto Wallin

Tyson Fury’s father has called on the British boxer to change his support team in order to save his career.

The 31-year-old Morecambe heavyweight sustained a large gash above his eyebrow and a smaller one in his eyelid in the third round on his way to a unanimous points decision over Otto Wallin in Las Vegas.

Fury battled through and – as his opponent tired – he began to take control, despite still being hampered by the injury.

The judges scored the fight 116-112, 117-111, 118-110.

And Fury’s father John believed it was the poorest display of his career.

He said: “It’s the worst I’ve seen from Tyson.

“I’m proud of how he has mauled his way through but he has to be honest and say things are not right.

“For a man to be in that condition after eight weeks’ camp, it looked like he had nothing after round two.

“His strength and power went tonight, he was as weak as a kitten from the first round. At 18 stone one, I’ve warned him and warned him. He is a 19-stone fighter.

“If I had my way, the lot (Tyson’s corner) would be gone. If they keep that team that will be his career.

“There was no snap to the punches, he lost his shape, the power was not there, his feet were coming together, it was an untidy effort. His will to win is unprecedented but he made hard work of it from the off. How does a man like Otto Wallin, with limited ability, get that close with a piercing jab?

“An injury like that could finish a career, he might need surgery on that.”

Former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis praised Fury’s corner, highlighting the job done by his cutman.

Lewis tweeted: “Fury gets the win. Wallin’s stock rises. Without a doubt the most impressive job of the night goes to Fury’s cutman. #FuryWallin.”

Before the fight in a podcast with Mike Tyson, fury said he could beat WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion Andy Ruiz Jr with “one hand tied behind his back.”