Tyson Fury determined to deliver rematch with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has insisted no amount of money will make him step away from a rematch against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

The American star is keen to face the winner of the Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz bout as that will offer him an opportunity to unite the belts.

However, Fury – who is due to face Wilder in February – has laughed off the suggestion, saying he would not step aside even if £50m was on offer.

He said: “I’ve heard about Wilder saying he wants to pay me some step-aside money but I wouldn’t take £50m to step aside because it doesn’t mean that much to me. I only care about winning and victory.

“The truth is Wilder doesn’t want to fight me. He couldn’t beat me when I’d had three years out the ring and he couldn’t beat me when he knocked me down twice. So he hasn’t got a chance of beating me now.

“I don’t care if he’s got 104 belts. Belts are lovely things to have, to hold, to win. But it’s about more than a belt between me and Deontay Wilder, I want to beat the man himself.”

Fury will be back in the ring this weekend when he faces Sweden’s Otto Wallin in Las Vegas. The 31-year-old believes facing the Swede will be the perfect preparation for facing Wilder.

Many judges have questioned the quality of Fury’s next opponent, who is unbeaten but has never fought outside Scandianavia.

But Fury believes Wallin will provide good opposition and he is keen to put on a good show.

“Wallin is a world-ranked fighter and is tall, something we want with the Deontay Wilder rematch around the corner,” said Fury.

“He is also a southpaw, which will bring its own obstacles, but I will be fully focused to get this job done because the rematch needs to happen.”

Fury is adamant the mental health issues which kept him out of the ring for three years before the Wilder fight have been banished for ever.

He added: “I used to worry about everything, but I finally found out that nothing is worth worrying about because I can’t change it.

“Nothing is ever going to put me back to where I was. Do I feel physically fitter? I can’t get fitter. It’s not about how hard you train, it’s not about fitness.”