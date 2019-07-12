Tributes paid after the death of legendary Lancashire captain Jack Bond

Lancashire Cricket Club led the tributes following the death of former captain and manager, Jack Bond.

News that Bond had passed away, aged 87, was announced on Friday.

He made his debut for Lancashire against Surrey at Old Trafford in 1955 before five years as captain, starting in 1968, brought three Gillette Cups and the first two Sunday League titles in 1969 and 1970.

Bond also guided the Red Rose to two second places in the County Championship.

He scored more than 12,000 runs in 362 First-Class matches at an average of 25.90 and 698 runs in 99 List A appearances.

His time as skipper meant he took charge of a side including Clive Lloyd and Farokh Engineer.

Bond had a brief spell with Nottinghamshire in 1974, and later as an England selector, before returning to Lancashire as manager in 1980.

Lancashire Cricket chairman, David Hodgkiss, told the club’s website: “Jack was a Lancashire man through and through.

“He was a true legend and a great friend of the club. He will be missed by all at Emirates Old Trafford who were lucky enough to know him.

“As a captain, his record speaks for itself.

“He will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the club’s greatest ever skippers.

“He led from the front and commanded huge respect from his fellow players. He will be remembered immensely fondly by so many.

“The thoughts of everyone at Lancashire Cricket Club are with Jack’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

One of Bond’s most memorable contributions to Lancashire’s success came in their 1971 Gillette Cup final against Kent.

With Kent looking well placed to earn victory, Bond’s acrobatic catch to dismiss Asif Iqbal turned the game in their favour.

Former Red Rose chief executive Jim Cumbes told BBC Radio Lancashire: “He was just such a wonderful handler of people, and I think that’s why he had so much success as a captain.

“Although he had good players, there were some feisty characters among them, and some great individuals, and he managed to mould them into a team that could win things.

“I think the biggest disappointment for him was not actually winning the Championship, but two or three times they were very close and it was the weather that did for them, as it very often used to do at Old Trafford.”