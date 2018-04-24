Thousand attend Chorley Inferno netball event

More than 1,000 netballers flocked to Chorley Inferno Netball Club’s junior tournament.

A total of 143 teams from across the country took part in the event, with more than 900 matches played at St Joseph’s RC High School, Horwich last weekend.

The event raised over £2,400 for the Holy Cross, Chorley-based club and chairwoman Nicola Mcintyre says the club keeps going from strength to strength year on year.

She said: “We have teams across all ages competing in leagues from the Leyland Thursday league with teams also competing in the Manchester and Bury leagues. We decided to do a tournament, we started with 50 teams and it grows every year, this year we changed location due to demand and the need for more courts.

“It was another great event.”

Winners: U8 Saddleworth, U9 Saddleworth, U10 DNA GOLD, U11 Tameside Blue, U12 Trafford Blue, U13 YWCA Bury Leopards, U14 YWCA Bury Black, U15 Warrington

For more information see: www.facebook.com/ChorleyInfernos/