Thompson hits a century to send Leyland top - Northern League round-up

Leyland jumped to the top of the Northern League after a 105-run victory at Longridge.

David Makinson’s outfit leapfrogged Fleetwood and Fulwood and Broughton who had entered the weekend as the division’s top two.

Leyland's Henry Thompson scored an unbeaten century in their win at Longridge

Fleetwood were beaten by Chorley, with F&B losing to Blackpool.

The bedrock of Leyland’s win was an unbeaten century from Henry Thompson.

Opening the batting with Karl Cross, Thompson struck 108 off 156 deliveries.

He sent four sixes and 10 fours to the boundary in a fine display, carrying his bat as the visitors closed on 191-9 after their 50 overs.

Fleetwood's Declan Clerkin faces a delivery against Chorley at Broadwater

Opening partner Cross struck 41 off 42 balls before falling to the bowling of Ian Simpson – one of five victims for the home bowler.

In reply Longridge were bowled out for 86 in 27.4 overs.

Nathan McDowell and Cross both took four wickets, while there were two for Ross Bretherton.

Lachlan Bangs top scored for Longridge with 30.

Chorley's James Lee bowls against Fleetwood

Fleetwood, who had led the table, were beaten by Chorley at Broadwater.

It was a great victory for Chorley against their in-form hosts.

Fleetwood elected for first use of the track after winning the toss but were bowled out for 116 inside 46 overs.

Chamikara Edirisinghe took 4-33 from 16 overs, with Adam McCullagh reeling in 3-25.

Chorley lost wickets early in their reply, however Harry Barclay came in at five and hit an unbeaten 46.

Edwin Moulton joined him at the crease and finished on 22 not out as the visitors won by five wickets.

Fulwood and Broughton lost by three wickets against Blackpool in an entertaining clash at Highfield.

The hosts were 163-6 after batting first, their top scorer Charlie Rossiter with 57 not out – he hit three sixes and three fours.

Skipper Mark Smith had struck 48 after opening the batting.

Blackpool lost both of their openers cheaply to the bowling of Jon Fenton but Ockett Erasmus’ arrival at the crease steadied them and then kicked them on.

Erasmus hit an unbeaten 66 to guide the visitors to the victory inside 46 overs, with them posting 164-7.

Garstang jumped to fourth place after a three-wicket win at St Annes.

They bowled out the home side at Vernon Road for 152, Ian Walling, Travis Pieters and Punit Bisht all taking three wickets.

Bisht hit 55 in Garstang’s successful chase, the visitors posting 153-6.

Netherfield beat Kendal in their derby by six wickets.

Victory moved them up to second place, opener Josh Dixon scoring an unbeaten half century as Netherfield chased 103.

Penrith won their visit to Barrow by seven wickets.