The kids are all right in Preston & District Snooker League

The future is bright for the Preston and District Snooker League with an influx of junior snooker players.

Elite Juniors are making the headlines in Division Four with players as young as seven, and a 13-year-old being the eldest.

Their latest game was a 5-2 home victory against Moor Park Eddies. The forward thinking of the PDSL committee in allowing the entry of youngsters into the league, and requesting clubs open up their doors to junior players, looks set to secure the future of both clubs and the league itself.

In Division One, it was a good night for all the Elite teams apart from the ‘B’ team going down to the ‘A’ team 6-1, a eresult which kept the ‘A’ team at the top of the table.

Craig Millward (Elite C) had the highest break of the week with a 78 at Eccleston ‘A’. St Wilfrids ‘A’ picked up their first win of the season with a 6-1 home victory against Freckleton.

Stu Almond of St Gregory’s ‘A’ was the star performer of the night, knocking in a 54 break to help the team with a 5-2 home win against

Brownedge Red.

In Division Two, Eccleston ‘B’ picked up a 6-1 away win at Lostock Cons ‘A’ with the help of 16-year-old Charlee McDonough, who has a win ratio of 100% with 3 out of 3 wins so far.

This puts her in third place in the player standings table.

St Gregory’s ‘B’ had a 5-2 win at Lea Social, St Wilfrids ‘B’ had an away win of the same scoreline at Bamber Bridge Con and St Anthonys ‘B’ had a 5-2 home win against St Bernards.

In Division Three, Acregate ‘A’ are keeping their foot on the pedal at the top with another 6-1 win away to Broughton ‘B’. Fulwood Blue picked up an away win of 5-2 against Elite Red and New Meadow St ‘B’ kept up their good form with an away win 2-5 at Deepdale Joes, winning three out of matches.

In Division Four, Fox Lane picked up another win 5-2 against Whittingham ‘B’ to keep them in second place and hard on the heals of Elite ‘F’ who had a 7-0 win, and Elite ‘D’ who had a win with the same scoreline. Nets Bar won 4-3 at Whittingham ‘A’.